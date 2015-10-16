FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia says it has agreed plan on migrants with Slovenia
October 16, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia says it has agreed plan on migrants with Slovenia

Police officers escort migrants to waiting buses in Obrezje, Slovenia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government’s spokesman said on Friday.

Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight.

“Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic is in contact with his Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar. The Croatian government already has a plan agreed with Slovenia. In case Hungary shuts the border, Croatia will start implementing that plan in coordination with Slovenia,” the spokesman said.

He did not provide any further details.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams

