Croatia reinforces border police to stem migrant flow

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian police said on Tuesday they had sent more officers to reinforce the border with Serbia, following Austria’s announcement of tougher controls on the flow of migrants through the Balkan route towards western Europe, notably Germany.

“Croatia has sent additional forces of border and riot police to monitor the area at and near the border with Serbia,” a police statement said.

More than 650,000 migrants have passed through Croatia since last September.

“Police chiefs from Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia will meet on Feb. 18 in Zagreb to discuss the current situation and possible solutions in the migrant crisis,” the statement said.