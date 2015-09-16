Croatia says migrants will be allowed to pass through to western Europe

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Migrants entering European Union member Croatia will be allowed to pass through and continue their journey to western Europe, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday, confirming around 150 had entered from Serbia overnight.

“Croatia is entirely ready to receive or direct those people where they want to go, which is obviously Germany or Scandinavian countries,” Milanovic told parliament.

“They will be able to pass through Croatia and we will help, we’re getting ready for that possibility,” he said.