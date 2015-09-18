FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia will not accept migrant burden any longer: PM Milanovic
September 18, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia will not accept migrant burden any longer: PM Milanovic

Croatia's Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic arrives at the EU Council headquarters at the start of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia cannot and will not accept the burden of thousands of migrants any longer, nor register or accommodate them, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Friday.

Faced with an influx of more than 13,000 migrants in just over two days, Milanovic said he had called a session of Croatia’s National Security Council and that it was time to deal with the problem in a different way.

“We cannot register and accommodate these people any longer,” he told a news conference. “They will get food, water and medical help, and then they can move on. The European Union must know that Croatia will not become a migrant ‘hotspot’. We have hearts, but we also have heads.”

