Croatian demining experts sent to border area crossed by migrants

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian demining experts have been sent to a border area where migrants began crossing on foot from Serbia on Wednesday, called in by police concerned at the threat posed by minefields left over from Croatia’s 1991-95 war.

“Police have contacted us and we sent a team to the border area in eastern Croatia,” an official at the Croatian Demining Centre told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Eastern Croatia, on the border with Serbia, saw fighting during the 1991-95 war as Croatia split from federal Yugoslavia.