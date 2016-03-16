EU must not let Cyprus spoil migrant deal, says Turkish minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Union must not allow the “caprice” of Cyprus to spoil a planned migrant deal with Turkey, the Turkish EU minister said on Wednesday, after Cyprus vowed to block efforts to speed up Ankara’s accession talks.

Cyprus said on Tuesday it disagreed with the EU expediting the accession talks - part of a deal in which Ankara has promised to stem the flow of migrants to Europe. Cyprus and Turkey have been at loggerheads since a 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

“When a step has been taken towards a solution, when agreement has been reached on a package the whole structure should not be allowed to be ruined just because of the ... caprice of one EU member country,” Volkan Bozkir, minister for EU affairs, said in a live interview with NTV.