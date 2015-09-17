Czech PM says EU needs 'real solution' to migrant crisis

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday that the European Union needed a “real solution” to the bloc’s migrant crisis instead of unproductive debate on mandatory quotas to distribute asylum seekers.

Sobotka, whose country has strongly opposed mandatory quotas along with other central European states, was reacting to Germany’s decision on Wednesday to extending border controls to its frontier with the Czech Republic to stop human traffickers.

“The Czech Republic is ready to actively help (solve the migrant crisis), we are helping and we will continue to do so on a voluntary basis,” Sobotka said in an emailed statement.

“It is necessary to end unproductive debate on a mandatory distribution mechanism for refugees, which is not the right solution, and instead to implement measures leading to a real solution to this crisis as fast as possible.”