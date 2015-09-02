FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic will stop detaining Syrians on way to Germany: news agency
#World News
September 2, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police will stop detaining Syrian migrants who have claimed asylum in Hungary but are attempting to travel to Germany, news agency CTK said on Wednesday, quoting the foreigners’ police department.

Under EU rules, migrants should stay in the first EU country they reach but thousands have pressed on to reach the richer western countries, mainly Germany.

The foreigners’ police were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
