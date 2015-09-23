Czech PM says will not challenge EU migrant quotas at court

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not challenge the quota system approved by the European Union for distributing migrants among member states, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday.

“Although I don’t like using the quotas, I disagree with them and we voted against them, Europe must not fall apart on the migration crisis,” Sobotka said in a statement.

“Therefore I don’t want to further escalate the tension by (court) charges. You can stretch the rope only to certain point, then it parts.”