September 23, 2015 / 9:24 AM / 2 years ago

Czech PM says will not challenge EU migrant quotas at court

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (L) attends a meeting with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (not pictured) at the presidential Blue House in Seoul February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not challenge the quota system approved by the European Union for distributing migrants among member states, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday.

“Although I don’t like using the quotas, I disagree with them and we voted against them, Europe must not fall apart on the migration crisis,” Sobotka said in a statement.

“Therefore I don’t want to further escalate the tension by (court) charges. You can stretch the rope only to certain point, then it parts.”

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Heavens

