FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech leader Sobotka says new Turkish proposals need 'extensive discussion'
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 3:29 PM / a year ago

Czech leader Sobotka says new Turkish proposals need 'extensive discussion'

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Proposals by Turkey to help Europe stem a wave of migrants in exchange for more money for Ankaara will require “extensive discussion” Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter during an EU-Turkey summit on Monday.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Ankara was willing to take back all non-Syrian migrants denied asylum in Europe as well as all those intercepted in its territorial waters, and to crack down harder on people smugglers, diplomats said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.