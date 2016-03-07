Czech leader Sobotka says new Turkish proposals need 'extensive discussion'

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Proposals by Turkey to help Europe stem a wave of migrants in exchange for more money for Ankaara will require “extensive discussion” Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter during an EU-Turkey summit on Monday.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Ankara was willing to take back all non-Syrian migrants denied asylum in Europe as well as all those intercepted in its territorial waters, and to crack down harder on people smugglers, diplomats said.