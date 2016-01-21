Dutch PM says Europe has 6-8 weeks to get grip on refugee crisis

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Europe had just six to eight weeks to get a handle on the influx of refugees from conflict zones in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“We have 6-8 weeks,” Rutte told a panel on Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that he believed the Schengen borderless travel zone in Europe could be saved but that first the bloc must agree on a mechanism to replace the failed Dublin system, which says that migrants must seek asylum in the first EU country they enter.