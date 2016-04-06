EU-Turkey migrant deal starting to yield results, says Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The first few days of the implementation of a deal between the European Union and Turkey aimed at stemming the flow of refugees to western Europe indicates that things are going in the right direction, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
“We have not achieved everything yet but the first few days have shown that developments are heading in the right direction,” Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government news conference.
Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber