FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU insists on open borders rules after Danish road, rail closures
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
September 10, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU insists on open borders rules after Danish road, rail closures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Danish police guard a train carrying migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, at Rodby train station, south of Denmark, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on member states to abide by common border rules on Thursday, a day after Denmark closed a highway and rail links with Germany to stem the flow of refugees heading north to Sweden.

The Commission was in contact with Danish authorities and following the situation closely, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

“Of course we do understand that in the meantime the situation has been normalized,” she said.

“This is a refugee crisis that affects all of the member states and it is not now the time for individual or isolated actions. Now is the time for a coordinated European response. And of course we can only have a well-functioning Union if all member states play by the rules.”

The motorway connecting the Danish peninsular Jutland to Germany reopened on Thursday, although some limits on rail traffic remained.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.