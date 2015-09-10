EU insists on open borders rules after Danish road, rail closures

Danish police guard a train carrying migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, at Rodby train station, south of Denmark, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jens Norgaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on member states to abide by common border rules on Thursday, a day after Denmark closed a highway and rail links with Germany to stem the flow of refugees heading north to Sweden.

The Commission was in contact with Danish authorities and following the situation closely, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

“Of course we do understand that in the meantime the situation has been normalized,” she said.

“This is a refugee crisis that affects all of the member states and it is not now the time for individual or isolated actions. Now is the time for a coordinated European response. And of course we can only have a well-functioning Union if all member states play by the rules.”

The motorway connecting the Danish peninsular Jutland to Germany reopened on Thursday, although some limits on rail traffic remained.