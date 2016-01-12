Danish parties supporting government agree on migration law change

Police organize the line of refugees at on the stairway leading up from the trains arriving from Denmark at the Hyllie train station outside Malmo, Sweden, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish parties in parliament, on whose support the minority centre-right government depends, agreed on Tuesday to back much-criticized proposed changes to immigration laws, signaling they will be voted in easily.

The proposals include a controversial new measures to take away refugees’ possessions worth above 10,000 Danish crowns ($1,456.60) to pay for their stay, excluding sentimental items such as wedding rings and basics such as mobile phones.

Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg said last week the amount refugees could keep would be raised to 10,000 crowns from the 3,000 crowns initially proposed . Such proposals have been criticized by the U.N. refugee agency.

The seven-month old Liberal government has just 34 out of 179 seats in parliament and depends on the support of parties to the right of center, including the anti-immigrant eurosceptic Danish People’s Party (DF).

This has placed the government in a precarious situation as it tries to accommodate DF’s policies and eurosceptic views while trying to also please more minor parties that advocate different policies.