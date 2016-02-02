Denmark extends border control on border with Germany

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government decided on Tuesday to extend temporary control over the country’s border with Germany by 20 days to February 23, Minister for Immigration, Integration and Housing Inger Stojberg told reporters in parliament.
Stojberg said the government assessed there was still a possibility that large numbers of migrants might come to Denmark. Control over the Danish border with Germany was necessary because Sweden had also imposed border control, she said.
Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Dominic Evans