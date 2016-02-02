FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark extends border control on border with Germany
February 2, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark extends border control on border with Germany

Denmark's Minister of Immigration and Integration Inger Stojberg listens to the debate in the Danish Parliament, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/Scanpix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government decided on Tuesday to extend temporary control over the country’s border with Germany by 20 days to February 23, Minister for Immigration, Integration and Housing Inger Stojberg told reporters in parliament.

Stojberg said the government assessed there was still a possibility that large numbers of migrants might come to Denmark. Control over the Danish border with Germany was necessary because Sweden had also imposed border control, she said.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Dominic Evans

