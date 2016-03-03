Denmark extends controls on German border until April 3

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark decided on Thursday to extend temporary controls at its border with Germany by 30 days to April 3, Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg said.

The government first implemented temporary border controls on Jan. 4 as a reaction to similar steps from Sweden in response to an influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, and has been extending the measure in lockstep with its northern neighbor.

“It is still the opinion of the Danish government that the Danish border control does not exceed what is strictly necessary in this situation,” Stojberg said in a letter to European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos explaining the extension.