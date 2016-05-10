Two asylum-seekers rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two asylum-seekers were taken to hospital after being rescued off Denmark when their boat sank in the strait of Oresund as they tried to get to Sweden, Danish police said on Tuesday.

At least 33 migrants have tried to reach Sweden from Denmark by means other than public transport since parliament in Copenhagen passed tough measures earlier this year to deter asylum-seekers including confiscating valuables and carrying out identity checks.

Danish police said four asylum-seekers, two of whom were from Morocco, set off in the boat on Monday from an unknown harbor in Denmark but it sank.

Two were picked up by Danish police on Saltholm, a small island in the strait. The other two had to be rescued from the water of around 14 degrees and were taken to hospital, police said.