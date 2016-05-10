FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two asylum-seekers rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 1:28 PM / a year ago

Two asylum-seekers rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden

Cars travel along the Oresund Bridge January 21, 2011. The bridge, which links the city of Malmo in Sweden to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, has a total length of 7,845m, according to Oresund Bridge's official website. REUTERS/Yves Herman (SWEDEN - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) - RTXWVY9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two asylum-seekers were taken to hospital after being rescued off Denmark when their boat sank in the strait of Oresund as they tried to get to Sweden, Danish police said on Tuesday.

At least 33 migrants have tried to reach Sweden from Denmark by means other than public transport since parliament in Copenhagen passed tough measures earlier this year to deter asylum-seekers including confiscating valuables and carrying out identity checks.

Danish police said four asylum-seekers, two of whom were from Morocco, set off in the boat on Monday from an unknown harbor in Denmark but it sank.

Two were picked up by Danish police on Saltholm, a small island in the strait. The other two had to be rescued from the water of around 14 degrees and were taken to hospital, police said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.