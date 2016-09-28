FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Denmark needs to extend temporary border controls, PM says
#World News
September 28, 2016

Denmark needs to extend temporary border controls, PM says

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks during a press meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark August 30, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Olafur Steinar Gestsson viaFile Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will need to extend temporary control at its German border after November 12, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday.

The Nordic country implemented temporary border control in January after the refugee crisis in Europe intensified, and was extended in June to November 12.

"I foresee that we need to prolong the internal border control, but that is of course due to negotiations and dialogue within European countries," Rasmussen said at a joint news conference of Nordic prime ministers in Finland.

Border controls between Schengen countries are usually not allowed, but in a situation of emergency, such as Europe's migration crisis, checks can be reintroduced for a maximum of two years.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
