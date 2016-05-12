FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan accuses EU of introducing new hurdles to visa-free travel
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 10:14 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan accuses EU of introducing new hurdles to visa-free travel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is pictured during the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey had already agreed with the European Union on visa-free travel for Turkish nationals before the bloc required it to meet 72 criteria, including changes to its counter-terrorism law, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan said in a speech he would prefer to build a “new Turkey” with the EU and is waiting for it to approve visa-liberalisation but if it cannot improve ties it will find its own path. He has ruled out changing its counter-terrorism laws at a time the army is battling Kurdish and Islamic State militants.

Separately, Turks will eventually vote on a new constitution and an executive presidency, and he is open to discussing alternative models for such a system, Erdogan said in comments that were broadcast live by Turkish television channels.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.