a year ago
Turkey, EU must work more closely together: Turkey's EU minister
#World News
September 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Turkey, EU must work more closely together: Turkey's EU minister

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Turkey's European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Saturday his meeting with the bloc's 28 foreign ministers had resulted in a "very strong consensus" that they should work more closely after ties soured over a failed coup in Ankara.

Celik, speaking via translation, also expressed Turkey's strong disappointment with the EU's initial reaction to the failed military coup in July.

But he also told reporters after his talks with EU ministers on Saturday: "As a result of the meeting, there is very strong consensus about focusing on a positive agenda and further enhancing cooperation between Turkey and the EU."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
