Cyprus president tells EU leaders he can accept Turkey migration deal: diplomat
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

Cyprus president tells EU leaders he can accept Turkey migration deal: diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is satisfied with the latest draft of an agreement between the European Union and Turkey to send back migrants reaching Europe across the Aegean sea, a diplomat said.

Cyprus has previously threatened to bloc the agreement over tensions with Turkey if what the EU was offering to Turkey was not agreed with Nicosia as well.

“He said he was happy, he accepts the proposal and thanks the negotiators,” an EU diplomat said of Anastasiades who is among 28 EU leaders meeting now to sing off on the Turkey deal.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

