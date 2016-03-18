FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tusk ready to put migration deal drafted with Turkey to EU for approval
March 18, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Tusk ready to put migration deal drafted with Turkey to EU for approval

European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference at the end of a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk was ready to put a draft deal with Turkey to curb illegal migration to Europe to the EU’s 28 leaders for approval on Friday, an EU source said.

Tusk reconvened an EU summit to discuss the outline deal over lunch after a morning of talks with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the source said.

“Tusk is ready to put a text on the table for all EU leaders and recommend its adoption based on negotiations with Turkey overnight and today,” the source added.

Under the proposed pact, Ankara would take back all illegal migrants who cross to Greece, including Syrian refugees, in return for the EU taking in some Syrian refugees and rewarding Turkey with money, early visa-free travel and progress in its EU membership negotiations.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Paul Taylor

