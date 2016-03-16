EU makes Turkey cautious offer on accession talks: draft migration deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will “prepare for the decision on the opening of new chapters” in Turkey’s accession negotiations with the bloc, an updated draft agreement between the 28-strong union and Ankara said late on Wednesday.

Cyprus has long blocked progress on Turkey’s membership talks with the EU and Brussels said on Wednesday that a deal to curb mass migration to Europe hinges on whether tensions between Ankara and Nicosia can be overcome.

EU leaders will further discuss the draft agreement in Brussels on Thursday before taking it to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Friday.