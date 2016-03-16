FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU makes Turkey cautious offer on accession talks: draft migration deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

EU makes Turkey cautious offer on accession talks: draft migration deal

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will “prepare for the decision on the opening of new chapters” in Turkey’s accession negotiations with the bloc, an updated draft agreement between the 28-strong union and Ankara said late on Wednesday.

Cyprus has long blocked progress on Turkey’s membership talks with the EU and Brussels said on Wednesday that a deal to curb mass migration to Europe hinges on whether tensions between Ankara and Nicosia can be overcome.

EU leaders will further discuss the draft agreement in Brussels on Thursday before taking it to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Friday.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.