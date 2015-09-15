FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

A record 156,000 migrants entered EU in August: border agency Frontex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A family of migrants gives thumbs up as they sit in a bus near the border with Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A record 156,000 migrants entered the European Union in August, the bloc’s border agency Frontex said on Tuesday, taking the total for the year to more than 500,000.

That compares to just 280,000 migrants crossing EU borders for the whole of 2014.

August marked the fifth consecutive monthly record, Frontex said, as Europe struggles to deal with the flow of migrants fleeing poverty and turmoil in the Middle East and Africa.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis

