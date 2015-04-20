EU Commission sets out urgent steps to ease migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission presented ministers on Monday with a 10-point plan for immediate action to ease the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean, including strengthening search and rescue operations, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.
The proposals, set out at a crisis meeting of EU foreign and interior ministers in Luxembourg, included a doubling of the financing and number of ships available to the EU’s Triton border protection operation, he said.
