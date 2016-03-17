Highlights: EU leaders debate Turkey migration deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a possible deal with Turkey to limit migration to Europe in return for concessions for Ankara.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is expected to join EU leaders on Friday.

The following are comments by EU heads of state and government and senior EU officials before the meeting.

LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

“Pre-conditions have been agreed already... we are negotiating around the same conditions. I understand and support part of the criticism because I think the proposed package is very complicated, will be very difficult to implement and it is on the edge of international law.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

(Netherlands holds six-month rotating presidency of EU)

“It’s not a done deal. We have to do a lot today with the 28 (member states) and tomorrow with Turkey.”

“What we want to achieve is for the crossings to stop. By being able to return people we expect them to stop within three to four weeks. After the Western Balkans were closed, which was important, the flow of people via Turkey to Greece will also stop and that is very important.”

“We will have to make sure that everything is well-founded in legal terms. I notice from more and more colleagues that they have the impression that we have it all in order.”

“Visa liberalization can happen if all conditions are met. The EU has to make sure that we don’t delay. That’s an agreement we have made, even years ago in the Dutch parliament, we are prepared to give visa liberalization to Turkey once they meet all the requirements. What they want is to speed things up, that’s fine, but you will then have to also speed up. You have to show that you meet all 72 criteria.”

“If we don’t reach a deal the flow will continue, then people will continue to drown in the Aegean and Greece will fill up with migrants because the borders are closed. It’s good those borders are closed and that the waving through of migrants has stopped in the Western Balkans. It is very important we get a deal.”

“I tend to shy away from apocalyptic quotes. But I don’t see how, if we don’t get a deal today or tomorrow, we will get a deal at a later stage.”

“There is no alternative. We have to come to a deal. Otherwise the situation in Greece will stay very difficult, the humanitarian crisis will increase as the Western Balkan route has been closed off and people cannot leave Greece. It is crucial we come to a deal today and tomorrow.”