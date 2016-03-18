Highlights: EU leaders debate Turkey migration deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders meet Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday to discuss a possible deal with Turkey to limit migration to Europe in return for concessions for Ankara.

The following are comments by the Turkish prime minister, EU heads of state and government and senior EU officials before the meeting.

TURKISH PRIME MINISTER AHMET DAVUTOGLU

”All these events show how Turkish EU relationship is important not only for Turkey and the EU but for all the international issues. We are working here in Brussels for humanitarian issues. For us, for Turkey, the humanitarian issue is not a bargaining issue, but an issue of value, or humanitarian values as well as European values. Turkey has received 2.7 million refugees without any significant assistance from anywhere.

”Of course the EU and Turkey have the same goal, the same objective to help Syrian refugees especially and also to have a new feature in our continents in a right manner. This is our purpose.

“I am sure, I hope we will be achieving our goal.”

“Our target is very clear - to help the migrants from a humanitarian perspective and also to make sure that the relations with EU and Turkey deepen and are on solid ground. We are working for a common cause. I hope it will be possible to find common ground and a common framework that will include all of these fundamental targets. I am hopeful on this.”