FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU nations, Turkey set to meet on Thursday on migration crisis
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

EU nations, Turkey set to meet on Thursday on migration crisis

Migrants walk among tents in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Germany, other EU nations and Turkey are expected to meet before an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the migration crisis that is worsening due to a growing number of people fleeing air strikes in Syria.

An assault by Russian-backed Syrian government forces around the city of Aleppo has sent more than 30,000 people to the Turkish border and officials say tens of thousands more could be on the move, hoping eventually to reach Europe.

“The pre-summit-meeting will take place in the Austrian EU embassy this Thursday at midday,” said an EU diplomat, adding that around 11 countries including France and Germany would meet Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

A second diplomat confirmed the meeting and that France would likely be present.

All 28 EU leaders are scheduled to discuss their latest response to the migration crisis at the summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Korkemeier; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.