BRUSSELS The European Union's executive said on Wednesday that emergency border checks introduced within Europe's free-travel zone by countries including Germany and Sweden to stem a migrant influx were still justified, even though arrival numbers had eased.

The European Commission said, however, that this did not mean the five states - which also include Norway, Denmark and Austria - would automatically be allowed to extend their extraordinary border measures inside the so-called Schengen zone once the current ones expire on Nov. 12.

In a blow to European integration, the EU temporarily suspended some Schengen rules as member states were overwhelmed by the arrival of some 1.3 million refugees and migrants in 2015.

The Commission said a total of 5,651 people have now been moved to other member states from Italy and Greece, the main gateways to Europe for people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

The Commission said that the border checks "remained within conditions" agreed upon for their implementation and there was no need for any change.

Most of those who reached the bloc last year made their way north towards Germany and other wealthy EU states.

Some 60,000 people are still stuck in Greece and the Commission said that, although conditions there had improved, Athens should do more to upgrade reception facilities, access to asylum procedures and boost protection for the most vulnerable cases.

The number of people relocated is way below the total of 160,000 who were meant to be shared out among EU states as bitter political disputes have hampered the process.

But Brussels said relocations were gaining momentum with 1,202 people moved in September, and hoped some 30,000 more would be transferred from Greece by the end of the year.

That may prove tricky, however, as the eastern EU states have said they would not take people in and in some cases have launched legal action against a quota system agreed by the bloc.

TURKEY

The Commission added that around 12,000 people have been resettled directly from migrant camps outside of the EU to the bloc in the last year.

They include more than 1,614 Syrian refugees from Turkey, part of a Brussels deal with Ankara under which Turkey is in return obliged to restrict the number of people leaving its shores for Europe.

The Commission said the deal -- though badly criticized by rights groups for undermining refugees' rights -- was keeping the arrivals low. Average daily arrivals to the EU had sunk to 85 persons per day since June, compared to over 1,700 per day before the March deal with Ankara and 7,000 per day in October 2015, it said.

This reduction in numbers "clearly shows that the business model of smugglers can be broken," the Commission said.

Brussels said it has so far spent 467 million euros on aiding Syrian refugees in Turkey, also part of the migration deal with Ankara. It said it has signed aid contracts worth 1.25 million euros from 3 billion euros promised initially.

The EU is still working on visa liberalization for Turkey though major hurdles remain, including Brussels' insistence that Ankara must change its anti-terror laws.

The Commision said it was seeking "progress to secure the legislative and procedural changes needed" from Ankara and would report on that again in December.

To tackle the influx of people, the EU has increasingly focused on sealing its external borders. Brussels also said on Wednesday the bloc's new joint border and coast guard would become operational on Oct. 6.

