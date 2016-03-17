FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says confident of EU-Turkey migration deal by Friday
March 17, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says confident of EU-Turkey migration deal by Friday

A microphone is adjusted for remarks of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of an EU leaders summit over migration in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he was confident that EU leaders and Turkey would reach an agreement during a two-day summit on a plan to stem the flow of migrants into Europe.

“I‘m pretty sure and confident that we will reach an agreement with Turkey today or tomorrow,” Juncker told a news conference before EU leaders gather for the summit in Brussels on Thursday afternoon.

“I would like to say that the arrangements we have with Turkey, which are not complete at the moment, will respect European law and the Geneva Convention,” he added.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

