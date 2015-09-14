FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU ministers agree to relocate 120,000 more migrants
September 14, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

EU ministers agree to relocate 120,000 more migrants

European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos (L-R), First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and Luxembourg's Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn hold a news conference after an European Union interior and justice ministers emergency meeting on the migrants situation in Brussels September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU interior ministers agreed on Monday to relocate a further 120,000 asylum-seekers around the bloc following an earlier accord to redistribute 40,000 from Italy and Greece, the Luxembourg government said.

“Agreement in principle on relocation of 120,000 additional persons,” it tweeted, adding “adoption foreseen” at the next meeting of interior ministers on Oct. 8. Luxembourg holds the rotating presidency of EU ministerial councils.

It gave no detail on how the asylum-seekers would be shared out. Several states firmly oppose proposals to distribute them around the bloc according to national quotas.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan

