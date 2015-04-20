EU migrant plan calls for destruction of smugglers' boats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New proposals to tackle a migration crisis in the Mediterranean include destroying smugglers’ boats and a new program to send migrants home, the European Commission said on Monday.

The plan put forward by the Commission also calls for the reinforcing of EU border control operations in the Mediterranean with more money and equipment and extending its operational area.

It proposes a “systematic effort to capture and destroy vessels used by smugglers” and set up a new program for the rapid return of migrants.

EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos also said the Commission will propose a pilot program to share resettlement of migrants across the 28-member bloc.