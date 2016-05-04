FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says EU migrant quota proposal 'makes no sense'
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

Poland says EU migrant quota proposal 'makes no sense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A European Commission proposal to systematically distribute asylum seekers across the EU “makes no sense” and violates member countries’ rights, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission proposed a system of distributing asylum seekers that aims to ease the load on frontline states like Greece and Italy. The plan envisages mandatory payments for refusing to accommodate migrants.

“This is a bad system ... It makes no sense, it violates EU member states’ rights,” Blaszczak told reporters.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Wiktor Szary; editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.