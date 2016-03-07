FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM: moderately optimistic EU, Turkey can reach migration deal
March 7, 2016

Dutch PM: moderately optimistic EU, Turkey can reach migration deal

Migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he was moderately optimistic that the European Union leaders and Ankara would reach agreement over a deal to limit flows of migrants into Europe through Turkey.

“You are talking about pledges, I think it is more about coming to a joint approach and I‘m moderately optimistic that we can take such steps today,” Rutte, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, said on arriving for a meeting between EU leaders and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek

