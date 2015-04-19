FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk considers special summit after migrants drown
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk considers special summit after migrants drown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk is considering calling a special summit of EU leaders on the refugee crisis around the Mediterranean and will take a decision after consultations, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Tusk himself tweeted that he was talking to EU leaders, the European Commission and its foreign service on “how to alleviate (the) situation” after a fishing boat capsized overnight off the Libyan coast, killing as many as 700 migrants.

After the consultations, the spokesman said, the former Polish prime minister who now chairs the Council of EU leaders would decide on a possible extraordinary summit.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.