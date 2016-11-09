Turkey's Erdogan tells Europe to make decision on EU application quickly

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Union should make it final decision on Turkey's application to join the bloc quickly, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, highlighting his frustration over the long stalemate between Ankara and Brussels.

"Reassess it, but do not delay in reassessing it. Make your final decision," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul, which was broadcast live on television.

The European Union has recently stepped up criticism of Turkey's crackdown on opponents and alleged plotters behind a failed coup, drawing a sharp retort from Ankara, which accuses Europe of failing to grasp the threats it faces.