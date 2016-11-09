Russia's Putin congratulates Trump on election win
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated businessman Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election in a telegram on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
ISTANBUL The European Union should make it final decision on Turkey's application to join the bloc quickly, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, highlighting his frustration over the long stalemate between Ankara and Brussels.
"Reassess it, but do not delay in reassessing it. Make your final decision," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul, which was broadcast live on television.
The European Union has recently stepped up criticism of Turkey's crackdown on opponents and alleged plotters behind a failed coup, drawing a sharp retort from Ankara, which accuses Europe of failing to grasp the threats it faces.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a U.S.-led coalition air strike killed at least 16 people overnight in a town north of Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.
BERLIN Back in May, when Donald's Trump's stunning U.S. presidential election victory seemed the remotest of possibilities, a senior European official took to Twitter before a G7 summit in Tokyo to warn of a "horror scenario".