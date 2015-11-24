FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU sets up 3 billion euro fund for refugees in Turkey
November 24, 2015 / 6:16 PM / in 2 years

EU sets up 3 billion euro fund for refugees in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm on Tuesday confirmed it will set up a 3-billion euro aid facility to help Turkey support Syrian refugees and so help stem the influx of migrants seeking to enter the EU.

The EU’s common budget would provide 500 million euros and the Commission wants the 28 member states to put up the remaining 2.5 billion euros according to the size of their economies, a spokeswoman said after the commissioners agreed to establish the facility at their weekly meeting.

The fund was offered to Ankara last month as part of package of measures to ease Europe’s migration crisis and which EU leaders plan to finalize at a summit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Sunday. However, most national governments have yet to agree the level of their contributions.

The summit was called on Monday. Turkey has yet to say that the details of the accord have been finalised and EU officials have said elements of the deal are still open to amendment.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

