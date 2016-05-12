FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission says Turkey deal not 'dead' over anti-terrorism laws
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

EU Commission says Turkey deal not 'dead' over anti-terrorism laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday the agreement between the 28-nation bloc and Turkey over migration was not “dead” over Ankara’s refusal to change its anti-terrorism laws that critics say are used to persecute dissenters.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Brussels was still working toward granting Turkey visa-free travel to Europe, a key condition for Ankara to stick to a migration accord that sharply cuts the number of migrants and refugees reaching the EU.

Brussels wants Ankara to narrow its definition of terrorism crimes as one of 72 requirements for visa liberalization. But Turkey refused to do that, saying the law is crucial in battling Kurdish and Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.