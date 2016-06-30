EU says talks with Turkey on visa liberalization 'constructive'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU and Turkish negotiators will meet again soon to work on outstanding issues after talks on Thursday in Brussels aimed at reaching an agreement on easing EU visa requirements for Turks, the EU's deputy chief executive said.

"Constructive talks with Turkey, where our views on how to implement remaining visa benchmarks largely converged," European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans tweeted after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels.

"On some issues work continues and we will come back in near future."