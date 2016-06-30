FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says talks with Turkey on visa liberalization 'constructive'
June 30, 2016 / 4:22 PM / a year ago

EU says talks with Turkey on visa liberalization 'constructive'

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans delivers a speech during a debate on migrations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 7, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU and Turkish negotiators will meet again soon to work on outstanding issues after talks on Thursday in Brussels aimed at reaching an agreement on easing EU visa requirements for Turks, the EU's deputy chief executive said.

"Constructive talks with Turkey, where our views on how to implement remaining visa benchmarks largely converged," European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans tweeted after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels.

"On some issues work continues and we will come back in near future."

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti

