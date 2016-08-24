FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU has yet to provide promised 3 billion euro for migrant deal, Erdogan says
August 24, 2016 / 8:59 AM / a year ago

EU has yet to provide promised 3 billion euro for migrant deal, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) leaves from a mosque after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey August 19, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union has to provide the 3 billion euro in funds promised to Turkey under a migrant deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara. Under a landmark deal between the European Union and Ankara, Turkey has agreed to help stem the tide of illegal migrants into the bloc in exchange for aid and visa-free travel to Europe for Turks.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that European leaders are not living up to their side of the pact.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan

