EU has yet to provide promised 3 billion euro for migrant deal, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union has to provide the 3 billion euro in funds promised to Turkey under a migrant deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara. Under a landmark deal between the European Union and Ankara, Turkey has agreed to help stem the tide of illegal migrants into the bloc in exchange for aid and visa-free travel to Europe for Turks.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that European leaders are not living up to their side of the pact.