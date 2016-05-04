Turkey hopes visa liberalization deal realized by end-June: EU minister Bozkir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes that a visa liberalization agreement with the European Union can be completed by the end of June, the minister for EU affairs said on Wednesday.

Volkan Bozkir made the comment at a news conference with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasugolu in Ankara. Cavusoglu said the deal would open a new page in Ankara’s relations with Europe.

The European Union’s executive recommended that EU governments ease visa requirements for Turkish travelers on Wednesday in an effort to keep a vital migration accord with Ankara on track.