Turkey hopes visa liberalization deal realized by end-June: EU minister Bozkir
May 4, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Turkey hopes visa liberalization deal realized by end-June: EU minister Bozkir

Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir reacts during a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes that a visa liberalization agreement with the European Union can be completed by the end of June, the minister for EU affairs said on Wednesday.

Volkan Bozkir made the comment at a news conference with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasugolu in Ankara. Cavusoglu said the deal would open a new page in Ankara’s relations with Europe.

The European Union’s executive recommended that EU governments ease visa requirements for Turkish travelers on Wednesday in an effort to keep a vital migration accord with Ankara on track.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

