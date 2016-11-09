FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU will have to face consequences if it halts Turkey talks: Erdogan spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

EU will have to face consequences if it halts Turkey talks: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Union will have to accept the consequences if it decides to halt membership negotiations with Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"If they resort to such ways, they will have to live with the results," Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber. "If the EU is making threats to freeze accession talks, these threats don't have any basis here."

His comments came after the bloc's top official in charge of ties with Turkey told Reuters in an interview that Ankara must reverse its post-coup crackdown on civil rights or risk an end to accession talks.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Daren Butler and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.