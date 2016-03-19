U.S. calls EU-Turkey migration deal an important step

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called an agreement reached between the European Union and Turkey aimed at halting illegal migration an important step, and Washington said it was ready to increase support to countries affected by the flow of refugees.

“We commend language in the agreement affirming that all refugees deserve access to protection and which makes clear the agreement will be implemented in full accordance with EU and international law,” the State Department said in a statement.

The EU-Turkey accord reached on Friday aims to close the main route by which a million migrants and refugees, many of them from war-torn Syria, poured across the Aegean Sea to Greece in the last year before marching north to Europe.