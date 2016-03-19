FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls EU-Turkey migration deal an important step
#World News
March 19, 2016 / 1:28 AM / a year ago

U.S. calls EU-Turkey migration deal an important step

Children sit on folding bunk beds outside a newly set tent, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called an agreement reached between the European Union and Turkey aimed at halting illegal migration an important step, and Washington said it was ready to increase support to countries affected by the flow of refugees.

“We commend language in the agreement affirming that all refugees deserve access to protection and which makes clear the agreement will be implemented in full accordance with EU and international law,” the State Department said in a statement.

The EU-Turkey accord reached on Friday aims to close the main route by which a million migrants and refugees, many of them from war-torn Syria, poured across the Aegean Sea to Greece in the last year before marching north to Europe.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

