FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe should back action to protect migrants in Mediterranean: Mogherini
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Europe should back action to protect migrants in Mediterranean: Mogherini

Robin Emmott

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European governments should support action to protect migrants in the Mediterranean after one of the worst migrant boat disasters at the weekend, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

As many as 700 people were feared dead after a fishing boat packed with migrants capsized off the Libyan coast overnight.

“We have said too many times ‘never again’. Now is time for the European Union as such to tackle these tragedies without delay,” Mogherini, an Italian, said in a statement.

Many EU governments are reluctant to fund rescue operations in the Mediterranean for fear of encouraging more people to make the crossing in search of a better life in Europe.

In indirect criticism of northern European Union countries that have so far left rescue operations to southern states such as Italy, Mogherini said: “We need to save human lives all together, as all together we need to protect our borders and to fight the trafficking of human beings.”

EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg, Mogherini said.

The European Commission, the EU executive, has warned that setting up an EU search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean will take time.

But the Commission said in a statement on Sunday that the situation could no longer be ignored. The Commission said it was consulting with EU governments, European agencies and international organizations to draw up a new migration strategy in May.

Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told reporters on Thursday: “We almost brace ourselves in the knowledge that it will only get worse in the weeks and months to come, notably as the weather improves and the instability and conflict in our neighborhood endure.”

Additional reporting by Adrian Croft. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.