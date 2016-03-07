EU-Turkey summit extended as Ankara offers 'new ideas': EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A half-day summit between the European Union and Turkey was extended on Monday after Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu offered “new ideas” going beyond Ankara’s commitments so far to curb a flood of migrants to Europe, an EU official said.

“They are offering more and demanding more,” the official said after the first working session.

He said Davutoglu was to set out further-reaching proposals over a working lunch with the 28 EU leaders and the summit would continue into the evening to try to reach agreement on them.

An EU diplomat said Turkey wanted more than the 3 billion euros pledged so far in aid for Syrian refugees on its soil, an immediate speeding up of its EU accession talks and bringing forward visa-free travel for Turks to Europe to this spring.

In return, Ankara was ready to take back non-Syrian migrants refused asylum in Europe in addition to those stopped in Turkish territorial waters, he said.