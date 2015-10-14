FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland lowers asylum seeker forecast to 30,000-35,000
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Finland lowers asylum seeker forecast to 30,000-35,000

Asylum seekers arrive at a refugee reception centre in the northern town of Tornio, Finland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Panu Pohjola/Lehtikuva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland on Wednesday lowered its estimate for the number of asylum seekers expected to arrive in the country this year to 30-35,000 from its previous estimate of 50,000.

The Interior Ministry said the decrease was due to its measures to control immigration, such as opening a registration center in northern Finland for those crossing over from Sweden.

So far this year, 22,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Finland, mostly from Iraq, up from 3,600 people in 2014.

The Finnish government last month suspended decision-making on asylum claims by Iraqis and Somalis, saying it might tighten guidelines for granting people asylum after reassessing the security situation in both countries.

Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.