Finland suspends decisions on Afghani asylum claims

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland on Wednesday said it has suspended its decision-making process for Afghani asylum claims due to an ongoing assessment of the security situation in the country.

It said it would also review EU practices and the possibility of returning people to Afghanistan.

“The guidelines for making decisions on asylum applications are updated on the basis of the obtained information,” the Finnish Immigration Service said in a statement.

Afghans make up a large proportion of the hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in Europe. Austria earlier this week proposed a tough new bill to deter Afghans while German interior minister last week called for them to stay in their home country.

In Finland, around 25,000 asylum seekers have arrived this year, with 8 percent of them having come from Afghanistan.

Last month, the country’s immigration service narrowed asylum criteria for Iraqis and Somalis based on its assessment of an improved security situation in both countries.