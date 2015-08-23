Hollande and Merkel to discuss migrant quotas on Monday: Fabius

PRAGUE (Reuters) - France’s President Francois Hollande and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss quotas for accepting migrants at their meeting on Monday, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday.

In June, European Union governments rejected a push by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to set mandatory national quotas for states to take in some of the tens of thousands of refugees and migrants crowding ashore in Italy and Greece. [ID:nL5N10Q0D9]