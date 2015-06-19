France's Hollande: imposing migrant quotas not right way to handle problem

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he thought commitments by individual EU member states offered a better way of resettling African and Middle Eastern migrants rather than the imposition of national quotas by Brussels.

“We need to address the reasons that have led to and that have caused the migration,” Hollande told a news conference after meeting the leaders of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland in Bratislava.

“I do not think (quotas) make any sense for migration. I do not think it is the right method,” he said, commenting on proposals from the executive European Commission on how to deal with the large numbers of migrants arriving in Europe.